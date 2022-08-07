Normalising policy

The (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) did well to increase the policy repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.4 per cent last week. The standing deposit facility and marginal standing facility rates were adjusted accordingly to 5.15 and 5.65 per cent, respectively. A section of the market was expecting the committee to go slow, which was reflected in higher bond prices in the run-up to the policy meeting. However, the had strong reasons to do what it did. Although the retail rate has moderated in recent months, it still remains elevated and above the tolerance band of the RBI. The retail rate was 7 per cent in June — the sixth consecutive month when it remained above the RBI’s upper end of the tolerance band. Since the expects to remain above the tolerance band till the third quarter of this fiscal year, going slow in terms of increasing the policy rate would have affected expectations. Further, the real policy rate is still deeply negative and it’s sensible to make the correction as soon as possible.

