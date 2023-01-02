JUST IN
Rahul Gandhi's alternative approach to leadership
Coordinated actions needed to deal with global challenges
Pitfalls in second-guessing markets
Women leaders: A way to IPO success?
Never let the fear of failure stymie you
Expect bold changes in the year 2023
Kochhargate: A litmus test for CBI
Is India really serious about a bid to host the Olympic Games in 2036?
How Roys walked the talk
Assumptions that didn't survive 2022
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
Lula in charge
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Not yet out of the woods

There are too many moving parts in play, and the market outlook for 2023 hinges on one's view of inflation and a US recession

Topics
Global Markets | Equities | BS Opinion

Akash Prakash 

Follow this columnist
Akash Prakash

Severe wealth destruction globally marked 2022. Both stocks and bonds ended the year down. Global equities, as defined by the MSCI All World Index, declined by almost 20 per cent, their worst performance since 2008. Technology stocks, the darlings of the bull market, led the way down, with the Nasdaq composite index declining by 33 per cent. More specifically, technology titans Tesla and Meta were down as much as 65 per cent.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Global Markets

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 22:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU