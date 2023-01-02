Not yet out of the woods

Severe wealth destruction globally marked 2022. Both stocks and bonds ended the year down. Global equities, as defined by the MSCI All World Index, declined by almost 20 per cent, their worst performance since 2008. Technology stocks, the darlings of the bull market, led the way down, with the Nasdaq composite index declining by 33 per cent. More specifically, technology titans Tesla and Meta were down as much as 65 per cent.