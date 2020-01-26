On improved opinion polls for Delhi

Another Assembly election in Delhi is around the corner. People might be struggling to understand to what extent opinion polls can be relied on, at least so far as the Delhi Assembly election is concerned.

The last time, in 2015, it was a disaster for the pollsters — almost all the opinion polls failed to predict the ultimate result (Aam Aadmi Party or AAP: 67, Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP: Three, out of 70 seats). Of the 27 opinion polls related to the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections available on Wikipedia, the one that went the closest had predicted 51±6 seats for AAP, ...