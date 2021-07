One team, two captains

With the appointment of Navjot Sidhu as the head of the Punjab unit of the Congress, Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh is, without doubt, down. But whether he is out remains to be seen.

Till a few months ago, Mr Singh’s supporters thought everything was going his way. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the principal rival, had had to walk out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), breaking with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the issue of the farm laws, thoroughly compromised by its complicity. Basking in the reflected glory of the farmers’ revolt, having ...