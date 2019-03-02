One world, two nuts

Here’s a question for far greater minds than mine to answer: Why hasn’t North Korea, which lays claim to all of South Korea, behaved like Pakistan, which lays claim to only a very tiny portion of India? After all, in most other respects there is little to choose from between them. They are like two peas in a pod. Thus, both got rid of their colonial masters around the same time: Korea in 1945 and in 1947 Pakistan got created.

Both were the result of a partition. One partition was caused by common but reluctant consent. The other was caused by Russia and America. And ...