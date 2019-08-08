Optimise your LUP strategy

KK Nair of Ahmedabad Management Association had a strong word of praise for Amul. He was pointing to the Rs 10 pack of pouch milk that Amul has launched in Gujarat.

He said that he saw a woman, a labourer working in a construction project near his house, buy a Rs 10 pouch milk for her child while she was sipping the frugal Rs 5 cup of tea in the morning, accompanied by the Rs 5 pack of Parle G. It may come as a surprise to readers that of all the packaged products sold in the country an astonishing 35 per cent are sold in Rs 5 packs and yet another 25 per cent are sold in Rs 10 ...