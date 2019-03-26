Over the top regulation

Over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Netflix, Hotstar and Amazon Prime are worried because they may have to scout for ways to comply with the proposed e-commerce policy if the current draft is accepted.

At the centre of the problem is the definition of goods and services to be covered by the e-commerce policy as envisaged by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). The recently issued draft policy defines e-commerce as “buying, selling, marketing or distribution of goods, including digital products and services, through electronic ...