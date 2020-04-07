Pandemic distress

India has moved decisively to combat this most fearsome of all thre­ats that we are likely to see in our lifetimes. We really have no choice. We don’t have the capacity in our health care system or the testing equipment at any scale, and definitely not the PPE and ventilators so compulsory for fighting this battle.

We had to try and stop this virus in its tracks. We have moved faster than almost every other country, locking down the entire nation overnight. It was dramatic, urgent and far-reaching. Yet unquestionably, this produced an im­pact that we should have anticipated ...