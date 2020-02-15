Parasite's Oscar triumph

First came the shock. Not a single non-English flick had won the Oscar for Best Picture in 91 years.

Bong-Joon Ho, the director of the black comedy-thriller, Parasite, was forthcoming. “I feel like something will hit me and I will wake up from this dream,” he said after Parasite won four awards, with Bong bagging the best director’s trophy. All Oscar predictions considered Parasite a critically acclaimed film, but said it would require a real show of intent from the Academy if it was to win any of its nominations other than the best international film. From the Golden ...