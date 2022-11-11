JUST IN
Reading & in-betweens: Making sense of words
The growing malaise of juniorisation
Patidars and patronage
Beyond bloviation: What do climate conferences like COP achieve anyway?
Global banking is a bright spot
Masked power play: CoPs are places for grandstanding and inane statements
Britain and Rishi Sunak
Brand ambassadors: An illusory fascination
Why a more populous world will need different rules of governance
The state of states: Have they really been fiscally profligate?
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns
Beyond bloviation: What do climate conferences like COP achieve anyway?
The growing malaise of juniorisation
Business Standard

Patidars and patronage

In unofficially endorsing Bhupendra Patel for another term as chief minister, the BJP has clearly bowed to caste pressure

Topics
Gujarat elections | Gujarat | Narendra Modi

Aditi Phadnis 

Follow this columnist
Aditi Phadnis

Bhupendra Patel, the man widely expected to stay chief minister (CM) of Gujarat after the elections next month, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have a lot in common. In 2001, Mr Modi found himself catapulted to the top job though he had no administrative experience. Bhupendra Patel was a first-time MLA when he was chosen for the CM’s job. Mr Modi had taken office after a huge public calamity, the earthquake that year. And as for Bhupendra Patel, immediately after being sworn in as CM on September 13 last year, he oversaw the rescue and relief operations in the flood-affected districts of Jamnagar, Junagadh, and Rajkot. He also deflected the optics that Gujarat was one of the states where the pandemic was handled the worst — Justice Burjor Pardiwala of the Gujarat High Court referred to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital as a “dungeon” where people were sent to die.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gujarat elections

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 22:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.