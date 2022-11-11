Patidars and patronage

Bhupendra Patel, the man widely expected to stay chief minister (CM) of Gujarat after the elections next month, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have a lot in common. In 2001, Mr Modi found himself catapulted to the top job though he had no administrative experience. Bhupendra Patel was a first-time MLA when he was chosen for the CM’s job. Mr Modi had taken office after a huge public calamity, the earthquake that year. And as for Bhupendra Patel, immediately after being sworn in as CM on September 13 last year, he oversaw the rescue and relief operations in the flood-affected districts of Jamnagar, Junagadh, and Rajkot. He also deflected the optics that Gujarat was one of the states where the pandemic was handled the worst — Justice Burjor Pardiwala of the Gujarat High Court referred to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital as a “dungeon” where people were sent to die.
First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 22:48 IST
