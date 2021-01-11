Peering into 2021

The light at the end of the tunnel, of the health dimensions of the pandemic, is now visible. There are many difficulties in conventional data, but a transformation is now unmistakable. As an example, the official data for Mumbai showed the first Covid-19 death in March and peaked at 136 deaths on June 20.

The values are now at about three deaths per day. Each neighbourhood and each community in India is at a different place on the epidemic curve, but broadly we are at a late stage of the epidemic. A reduction of deaths could have come from people huddling in their homes, but this is not ...