Peering into the recovery

The Indian economy is in an interesting moment, where output is below the level of a year ago, but the glass is half full with momentum in many areas. We look at a few indicators with data for the July-August-September quarter or monthly data for September or October.

We see a wide spectrum of outcomes, from profit after tax growth for non-financial listed companies of over 41 per cent to consumer sentiment of -51 per cent. The parts of the economy, which have started coming into full operations will send demand signals into the rest of the economy, and in coming months, many of the other ...