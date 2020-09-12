Pen, paper & plainspeak: Akhil Gupta on his debut book, WFH, Covid-hit biz

It’s a pleasant break from all the Zoom meetings when Akhil Gupta, the numbers man at Bharti group, opts for a face-to-face lunch meeting. His first choice is Belvedere, a by-invitation club at The Oberoi in Delhi, but we finally settle for 360°, a multi-cuisine restaurant in the same hotel, for a real eating-out experience after a long time.

It’s early Saturday afternoon, and there’s no car whizzing into the driveway. The extraordinary silence at the hotel’s entrance comes as a reminder that there’s no such thing as rush hour anymore. In the ...