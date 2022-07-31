Perfect moves

That the All India Federation (AICF) put together a Olympiad in four months is testimony to its organisational skills. The preparation for the next edition of this biennial event usually starts as the previous one winds up but this had to happen in a hurry. Hosting a Olympiad is nearly as complicated as hosting the Olympics. The host must accommodate 2,500 players, delegates, coaches, etc., and this edition is the largest ever with 350 teams from 187 nations. This meant coordination between the state and Central governments, finding sponsors, evaluating venues, arranging accommodation, plugging in the bandwidth to beam out 1,400 games simultaneously in real time. In addition, the AICF worked out subsidies for national federations, which lacked the resources to send teams. This is one reason for record attendance despite the absence of Russia and China, and the withdrawal of Pakistan’s teams at the behest of their government.

