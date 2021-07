Plain tales from Indian cricket

People sometimes ask me why I am so dismissive of all games other than cricket. For example, if a golf addict asks me, I tell him: “It’s not such a big deal to hit a stationary ball, try hitting a ball coming at you at 140 kmph”. As to football or hockey, I say, “There isn’t enough of the gladiatorial aspect in them.

It’s more like a medieval battle but without weapons”. Ditto for basketball, volleyball and so on. Tennis has the requisite David-Goliath features. But it is not only very safe — a soft ball can’t kill anyone ...