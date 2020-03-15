Policy after COVID-19

The spread of COVID-19 across the world, apart from being a severe health crisis, can have wider economic consequences. This was reflected last week in the heightened level of volatility in financial markets and the flight to safety, which pushed US government bond yields to record lows. The Indian markets also witnessed significant volatility.

While the main focus at present should be on checking the spread of COVID-19, it is also vital that the economic impact of the crisis is contained to the extent possible. The present situation is being compared with the 2008 financial crisis. This ...