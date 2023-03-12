PoS terminals and the future of digital payments

India has witnessed an over 300 per cent rise in the adoption of point-of-sale (PoS) terminals over the past five years; and as of FY22, more than 6 million such terminals had been installed. But their density is still low compared with other Brics nations, and the acceptance infrastructure is concentrated in the Tier-I and Tier-II cities, owing to the low viability and high cost of deployment in villages. And (Unified Payments Interface) — owing to its interoperable architecture — has supercharged the transition to non-cash payments, especially in P2P (person-to-person) fund transfers and the low-value P2M (person-to-merchant) payments.

