Prevent contagion, preserve value

With the pandemic showing no signs of abating and hopes of sharp economic recovery to pre-pandemic levels receding, dark clouds are gathering on the horizon for India’s beleaguered financial system.

While the largest US banks have squirrelled away billions of dollars in anticipation of a wave of de­faults, and the UK is considering a host of proposals, including swapping debt with the government in return for equity stakes and setting up a bad bank, we are yet to see concrete measures being undertaken in our country. As was highlighted in the co­mments by Reserve Bank of ...