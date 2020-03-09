Price of leadership

The decision of State Bank of India (SBI) to come in as white knight for YES Bank raises several questions. Capital investment at Rs 10 per share (face value of Rs 2, premium Rs 8) defies logic as just last week, at least one marquee foreign brokerage had cut YES Bank’s target price to Rs 1. Only time will tell whether the SBI shareholder will gain from this investment.

As rumours of a bailout by state-owned financial institutions began, the SBI stock started declining. It has fallen 16 per cent since February end, while the Sensex has lost only 7 per cent. No doubt YES Bank’s ...