Privacy battle

There is an old Zen koan that queries possible outcomes when an irresistible force meets an immovable object. The world may be seeing a digital version, as giants Apple and Facebook get into a public face-off. The outcome will impact digital advertising, and revenue models.

Apple will roll out an update, iOS14, to iPhones and iPads in early 2021. This will alert users when they are being tracked by any app, and give them the ability to block such tracking, or allow it if they so choose. Apple has already released a new feature, Privacy Labels, in its App Store. This label lists how every ...