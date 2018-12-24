Pro-consumer, but…

The broadcasting tariff order of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), asking direct-to-home (DTH) television platforms to give their subscribers only what they want to watch and charge them accordingly, is a pro-consumer move. But it would be wrong to assume that this order would necessarily bring down the monthly bill for users.

Typically, broadcasters bundle a certain number of channels of varying genres and argue that a consumer pays more for less. However, consumers are unlikely to watch all the channels being thrust on them in the bouquet. As such, Trai has argued, why ...