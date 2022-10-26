Protecting competition

The imposition of two fines within seven days on Google by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) indicates that the regulator is coming to grips with the nuances of monopolistic behaviour in the digital space. The first penalty, of Rs 1,338 crore, was for “abusing its dominant position in multiple categories related to the Android ecosystem”. The second penalty, for Rs 936 crore, was imposed for “abusing its dominant market position with respect to its Play Store policies”. Both orders are provisional. The fines are equivalent to proverbial slaps on the wrist, given its 2021 global revenue of $257 billion and profit of $76 billion. But they come with stringent conditions and timelines for compliance. The penalties can be increased if the digital giant fails to comply with the orders. Both of them are similar in delineation of anti-competitive practices to those imposed by the European Union’s (EU’s) Competition Commission, though the EU imposed far larger penalties of over ^7 billion. Penalties are calculated on the basis of revenue percentage within a jurisdiction. Google has 30 days to resubmit accounts and allow for re-calculating India revenues.
First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 23:13 IST
