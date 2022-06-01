Q4 GDP numbers a positive surprise with growth coming in at 4.1%

The provisional estimates for FY22 have come at the surprising end of the spectrum, with real GDP growth of 8.7 per cent for the full year. This revision was rather marginal on the downside.

There were almost minimal data revisions in Q1, Q2 and Q3 of FY22. For FY22, real GDP has been revised downwards by Rs 36,000 crore to Rs 147 trillion, according to the first advanced estimates released in early February 2022, of which Rs 27,000 crore is in Q4 alone. The Q4 GDP numbers were a positive surprise with growth coming in at 4.1 per cent, though it was lower than the earlier Central ...