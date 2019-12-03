Quality and credibility problems of govt data

The leaked Consumer Expenditure Survey (CES) has once again highlighted the importance of statistical data. In this context, I would like to highlight the perennial issues associated with the consumer price index (CPI) data that is used as a policy input by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for inflation targeting.

In January 2015, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) revised the base year of CPI to 2012 (from 2010=100). The weighting pattern of the revised series was based on the 2011-12 CES of the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO). The weight for food and beverages in CPI was taken ...