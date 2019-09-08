Quick fixes won't solve growth problem

The recent dips in GDP growth are causing concern. Short-term measures have been announced. But these are far from sufficient since the problem is structural. No economy has experienced high sustained growth without a trade policy to promote exports.

Both the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have had the luxury of neglecting trade policy since falling oil prices put no strain on the balance of payments (BoP). Exports have been totally neglected. The UPA had a brief period of export growth mainly due to buoyancy in global trade. India too ...