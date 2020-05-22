RBI monetary policy review: Walking the extra mile

“It’s never crowded along the extra mile” - Wayne Dyer. The RBI policy is best summed up in this quote. Since March 27, the RBI has acted proactively and ahead of time to contain the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.

First, we expect the terminal repo rate to be cut further by 100 basis points in the current cycle even after Friday’s rate cut. An aggressive cut in repo rate is the effective policy response to adjust the real rate as inflation is set to collapse in FY21. This will have a significant sobering impact on asset quality of banks, as RBI research ...