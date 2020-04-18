Re-imagining and re-building the police brand

Gurpreet Kaur Deo, a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Punjab Police was very busy over the past week with a very unusual task … organising sanitary napkins for women all over the state who have not been able to access the pads due to the lockdown. She spent the entire week galvanising multiple non-governmental organisations in Punjab’s 27 districts to help in the distribution.

Helplines manned by an all-women crew were put in place almost overnight. Social media messages were posted district-wise. Most importantly, the deliveries were being handled only by ...