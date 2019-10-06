Ready for low-powered thermoelectrics?

Solar energy is one of the cornerstones of the green movement. While the manufacture of solar equipment does have negative environmental impacts, it has undoubtedly reduced the need for fossil fuels. But solar has one big drawback: It is intermittent.

Apart from the hiatus caused by night, there are regions near the poles where the sun is not visible for months. This means that other power sources are also necessary. One of those alternative power sources could exploit a phenomenon known for over 200 years. This is thermoelectricity — the generation of power from temperature ...