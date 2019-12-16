Rebuilding New Delhi

Insufficient attention is being paid to the Union government’s plans for a massive redevelopment of the central Delhi area that houses its offices as well as the historical precincts of the Central Secretariat and the Parliament House.

Some overall outlines of what is planned are known, or at least have been suggested: For example, the socialist-era buildings along the Central Vista, on either side of Rajpath between India Gate and Vijay Chowk, are likely to be demolished or redeveloped. It is also possible that some of the imperial-era buildings, including perhaps the current ...