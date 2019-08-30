Rebuilding ordnance factories

In a bold move, the government has floated a proposal to corporatise the Kolkata-headquartered Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), under which there are 41 factories with combined manpower strength of over 82,000. The government’s decision has not gone down well with trade unions.

They went on a 30-day strike from August 20, relenting only after several rounds of discussion with senior defence ministry officials. The possibility of another strike can’t be ruled out as the proposal under consideration threatens the very governance structure of the organisation. Should the ...