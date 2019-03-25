Report card: How Modi has fared as leader of govt and political leader

In less than two months, Narendra Modi’s first term as prime minister would have ended. How well or badly has he done? Any evaluation of any prime minister of India must comprise two separate categories. One is to see how he performed as a leader of government.

The other is to see how he performed as a political leader. The two are quite different. Also, any evaluation of the governmental role must keep in mind a mitigating factor: In case they manage to serve the full term, all prime ministers should be allowed to make at least two big mistakes. I define a mistake as being big if ...