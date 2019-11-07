Rescuing the financial sector

As I highlighted in my last piece, by 2007, the financials of the Indian banking system were robust again. The industry had a return on assets (RoA) of over 1 per cent, gross and net NPAs below 2 and 1 per cent, and a cost income ratio below 45 per cent. Good health prompted the government to re-enact the familiar cycle of pillage.

This time to build infrastructure. The new instrument was public private partnerships (PPPs) where the private sector was to build 40 per cent of the $ 500 billion infrastructure target of the Eleventh Plan using PSB balance sheets. During the plan period, 4,910 ...