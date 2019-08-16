Responding to floods

At the beginning of his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief on the loss of lives because of floods in various parts of the country and acknowledged the hardship being faced by people in those regions. He also highlighted that all efforts were being made by government agencies to bring normalcy.

So far at least 225 people have died in states such as Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Kerala, and millions have been displaced. Floods have affected over 8.8 million people in Bihar. About 300,000 people are reported to have been taken to relief camps in ...