Restricting trade with China: Duties, non-tariff barriers or devaluation?

A few days ago, I was speaking to a very seasoned and senior economic administrator, now retired. The topic of India seeking to conduct a more restrictive import regime aimed at China came up. The economist to whom I was speaking was of the view that conducting this policy via increases in import duties was the messy way of doing it.

It would lead to a huge amount of administrative intervention, which has its own complications and pitfalls. Instead, he suggested two very neutral ways of achieving the same end. One, he said, was to impose non-tariff barriers. This, he said, was the ...