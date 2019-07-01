Rethinking circular economy

I am inside a dark and dingy “factory”, looking at plastic waste being recycled. This was after I went to see how plastic waste — from our homes — was being separated and traded by the poor in our city. “Where does this plastic go?” I had asked in Tikri, located on the outskirts of Delhi. “To Bawana and Narela (industrial areas also in Delhi),” I was told.

So, here was I, standing inside one of the many factories that buy this waste and recycle it. Recycling is a big word, but what does it mean? It goes broadly like this. This waste has to ...