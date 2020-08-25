Review airport auction

The Assembly of Kerala on Monday passed a unanimous resolution that demanded the Union government reverse its decision to grant private-public partnership (PPP) in Thiruvananthapuram airport to Adani Enterprises. Both the Left Democratic Front government and the Congress-led opposition are united in objecting to the decision.

The Kerala Assembly wants the Union government to instead transfer control of the airport to a special purpose vehicle (SPV) controlled by the state government. This would be similar to the approach taken for two other major airports in the state, Cochin International ...