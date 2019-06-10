Revisit administration of agri sector

A significant recommendation of the M. S.

Swaminathan-headed National Commission on Farmers that has not received the needed attention is to shift agriculture from the State List to the Concurrent List of the Constitution. This would allow the Union government to have a greater and a relatively more decisive say in the matters related to agriculture and farmers without majorly diluting the powers of the state governments. At present, the Centre has to rely on the state governments to implement even those farm development and farmers’ welfare schemes that are sponsored and funded by ...