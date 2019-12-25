Reviving economic growth

The finance ministry, which is in the process of preparing the Union Budget for the next fiscal year would be well advised to consider some of the suggestions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) made in its report on India. The IMF has listed reform measures that might help India increase economic growth to the baseline medium-term potential of 7.3 per cent.

First, the clean-up of bank balance sheets should be completed along with strengthening governance in public sector banks (PSBs) and better oversight of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). Although the government has infused a ...