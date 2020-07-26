RIL's home team advantage

The Reliance Industries (RIL) AGM focused on digital, retail and media (D+R+M). Here are some takeaways. Thanks to recent massive investments in Jio Platforms, RIL is debt-free. The cost of financing has dropped drastically.

The equity base for Jio Platforms has apparently, not expanded and RIL will retain full control. Given the large war-chest and strategic partners including giants Google and Facebook, it’s well-placed for future growth. Jio has also developed its own 5G solution. It targets growing telecom subscriber base from the current 380 to 880 million over three years ...