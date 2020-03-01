Risks to revival

Economic activity is not recovering in the second half of the fiscal year, as most analysts initially expected. According to the official data released on Friday, the Indian economy grew by 4.7 per cent in the third quarter, compared with the revised estimate of 5.1 per cent in the previous quarter.

Second-quarter growth was earlier estimated at 4.5 per cent. Estimates have also been revised for 2018-19 and the first quarter of the current fiscal year, which now shows growth of 5.6 per cent, compared with the earlier estimate of 5 per cent. Although the full-year growth projection for the ...