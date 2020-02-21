Rocky road for highways

The highways construction sector was one of the successes of the first term (2014-19) of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. The government took on the task of reviving the sector and largely succeeded. However, that momentum is now being lost.

Previously, the pace of highway construction had increased in every year of the government’s term. But the data from April to January of the ongoing financial year suggests this pace of highway building has fallen by 9 per cent in this period as compared to the previous year. While the pace, about 27 km a day, remains high, this ...