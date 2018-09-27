Running on fuel-cell technology

The launch of hydrogen-powered train services in Germany marks a breakthrough in the commercialisation of fuel-cell technology. Fuel cells are potentially the cleanest of technologies. The waste product is plain water. However, although the basic idea has been around for many years, this is a very important commercial application.

The Coradia iLint is one of the Coradia range of trains produced by the French MNC, Alsthom. It’s powered by fuel-cells. Two of these trains are now running passenger services in the German state of Lower Saxony. There are plans to induct at least 14 ...