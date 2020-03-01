Rupee could come under pressure

The black swan of the coronavirus continues to impact the global economy. As of now, there are more infections popping up. China is the world’s export engine but the virus has also started to cause disruptions in other economies.

We don’t know yet, if the disease will ease off once the seasons turn. While vaccine development and medical research continues, it may take months, maybe years, before there are effective cures and vaccines. Hence, we’re seeing a flight to safety. Many investors have started pulling out of Third World assets, and out of overall risky assets ...