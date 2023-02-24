Rushdie's City of Words

Rejoice, for Salman Rushdie, the master story-teller, is back, at the peak of his form with a new novel. Victory City is easily among his best, with Midnight’s Children and Shame for company. It shows us why he deserved the Booker of Bookers and puts at rest doubts about his creative talents that may have crept up after his last few works of fiction. It adds heft to his overweight portfolio of credentials for the Nobel Prize in . If it were up to me, I would give it to him come October.