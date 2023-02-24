JUST IN
Rushdie's City of Words
Social capital and Budgets: The picture is varied, not just black or white
Rushdie's City of Words

His version of the history of the Vijayanagara Empire puts at rest doubts about his creative talents that may have crept up after his last few works of fiction

Shreekant Sambrani 

Shreekant Sambrani

Rejoice, for Salman Rushdie, the master story-teller, is back, at the peak of his form with a new novel. Victory City is easily among his best, with Midnight’s Children and Shame for company. It shows us why he deserved the Booker of Bookers and puts at rest doubts about his creative talents that may have crept up after his last few works of fiction. It adds heft to his overweight portfolio of credentials for the Nobel Prize in literature. If it were up to me, I would give it to him come October.

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 19:31 IST

