Salaried employment rises in Gujarat

There has been an extraordinary improvement in in in the past year. recorded its highest ever of 26.7 million during September-December 2022. In comparison, in September-December 2021 was 25.9 million. This increase in employment in can broadly be characterised as an increase in salaried employment. Also, there is a noticeable shift from farming to other occupations like salaried employment, small and wage labourers, and self-employment.