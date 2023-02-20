JUST IN
Salaried employment rises in Gujarat
Business Standard

Salaried employment rises in Gujarat

This upward trend in salaried employment is certainly a cheery outcome for Gujarat as it suggests an improvement in the quality of jobs in the state

Topics
jobs | Employment | Gujarat

Mahesh Vyas 

Mahesh Vyas

There has been an extraordinary improvement in employment in Gujarat in the past year. Gujarat recorded its highest ever employment of 26.7 million during September-December 2022. In comparison, employment in September-December 2021 was 25.9 million. This increase in employment in Gujarat can broadly be characterised as an increase in salaried employment. Also, there is a noticeable shift from farming to other occupations like salaried employment, small traders and wage labourers, and self-employment.

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 23:59 IST

