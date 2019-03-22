Sawant's twin challenge

There are 10 people in the room. If (Maharashtra Chief Minister) Devendra Fadnavis is among the 10, you will be able to spot him in minutes: He has that kind of personality.

But Pramod Sawant? He is self-deprecating, low profile, and it will be hard to pick him out in a crowd. And yet, he has some obvious, shining qualities that made Manohar Parrikar spot him and nurture him”, said a supporter of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with long innings of work in Goa, about the state’s new chief minister. Sawant belongs to Bicholim in rural Goa, has never been a minister and ...