Self-defeating act

Customs officials at several major Indian ports have decided to stall the clearance of all consignments from China, prompting industry across the board to complain of unprecedented delays in their shipments. This will particularly impact the electronics industry, including mobile handsets.

The dominant brands currently are Chinese-owned, although a significant proportion of the finishing and assembly is now taking place in India. But even Indian-owned brands are fairly dependent upon Chinese components, or at the very least components that are being shipped from China. It appears that ...