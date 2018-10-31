Sensing and stopping water wastage

India’s water crisis is as much about supply as management. While the awareness of water wastage is rising, there isn’t enough action to reduce it. Part of the reason is fiscal. Water for most users is relatively inexpensive.

For domestic users as well as for agricultural usage. In the case of agriculture, free power allows users to pump unlimited water from the ground since it does not cost them anything. For industrial usage though, water is an expensive proposition. The cost of water for industrial usage is about ten times more than that for domestic ...