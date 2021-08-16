Sentiments recovery lags in middle-income households

The index of consumer sentiments (ICS) impro­ved 10.7 per cent in July 2021 over its level in June 2021. However, at 53.01 (base 100 in September-December 2015) it was still just half of its level be­fore the Covid-19 induced lockdowns began in March 2020. In February 2020, the in­dex was at 105.3.

The July 2021 index was also lower than its level during each of the five months from December 2020 through April 2021 when it averaged 54.7. The second wave of Covid-19 had dragged the ICS down to around 48 in May and June 2021. July saw a smart but still incomplete bounce-back. ...