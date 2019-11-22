Shaheen Mistri: Phoren-educated with passion for teaching poor Indian kids

Starting from the age of 12 and through her teens, she volunteered at Mumbai’s EAR school for hearing and speech impaired children, at the Happy Home and School for the blind, again in Mumbai, at an orphanage for special needs children in Indonesia, worked with autistic youth in New York while interacting with and observing closely children with multiple disabilities because her mother worked in the field.

She studied at a French pre-school in Lebanon, a British and then an international school in Greece, an elementary school in Indonesia and completed her junior high and high ...